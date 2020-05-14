Petition+filed+requesting+the+nominations+of+Samagi+Jana+Balavegaya+be+annulled+

A petition has been filed requesting the Supreme Court to issue a Writ by annulling the nominations of Samagi Jana Balavegaya for the General election.

The petition has been filed by a UNP candidate who expects to contest from the Colombo District.

The petitioner states that Samagi Jana Balavegaya is formed based on Ape Jathika Peramuna and Ape Jathika Peramuna has not given its approval to appoint Ranjith Madduma Bandara as General Secretary of Samagi Jana Balavegaya at that time.

The petitioner also pointed out therefore the nominations handed over under the signature of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya General Secretary is not legally valid.

Our correspondent stated that the petitioner, therefore, requested the top court to issue a Writ order to the Election Commission to annul the nominations of Samagi Jana Balavegaya.

The election Commission, Samagi Jana Balavegaya General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa, Ape Jathika Peramuna president, Senaka Silva and its Secretary Diana Gamage have been named as the respondents.

Our correspondent also stated that the petitioner has filed a motion today and requested the top court to consider his petition on May 18, 22 and 28th.