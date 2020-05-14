Weather forecast 13 May - Thundershowers in several places today, rains over 100 mm

The showery condition over the island is likely to enhance to some extent, due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka during next few days.Showers or thundershowers will occur over most places of the island in the evening or night.Showers or thundershowers will occur in the coastal areas of Southern and Western provinces during the morning too.Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva Southern and Western provinces and in Ampara district.General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

Weather forecast for sea areas around the island during next 24 hours (Issued at 05.30 a.m. on 13 May 2020)

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota.Winds will be South-westerly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and winds will be South-easterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.The sea areas around the island can be moderately rough and the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected duringthundershowers. Navel and fishing communities requested to be vigilant in this regards.