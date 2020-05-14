20 coronavirus infected persons identified yesterday - 17 from Navy, two relatives of Navy personnel and one from Dubai - Army Commander

The Army Commander states that 17 out of 20 COVID- 19, patients identified during yesterday(12) wereNavy personnel. Two (02) are relatives of Navy personnel and one (01) person from Dubai who is in quarantine.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-12| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 889

Recovered and discharged – 366

Active cases – 514

New Cases for the day - 20

Observation in Hospitals – 117

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 37,662