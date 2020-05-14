සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Trains and buses will accept passengers according to available seats except in Colombo and Gampaha

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 8:01

Trains+and+buses+will+accept+passengers+according+to+available+seats+except+in+Colombo+and+Gampaha

The SLTB and private buses have been permitted to transport passengers according to the number of seats in buses and trains in all districts except the Colombo and Gampaha districts where the curfew is currently in force.

The Ministry of Transport Services Management announced that priority will be given to persons who report to their work places in both the state and private sector.

The decision was taken regarding formalizing transport services during a discussion held with minister Mahinda Amaraweera at the Ministry of Transport today. Transport authorities, ministry officials as well as representatives of unions engaged in passenger transport services participated in the discussion.

The Minister also requested the public not to use transport services for unnecessary travel.

It is compulsory to wear protective face mask when traveling in buses.

Ministry of Transport Management Services announced that train season ticket and tickets for those who do not have season tickets will be issued from today, however, it is compulsory to submit the work identity card to obtain tickets.

Several Private Bus Owners' Associations stated that they will deploy their buses from today except the Colombo and Gampaha districts where the curfew is currently in force.

Meanwhile, General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that since train travel is limited to persons named by the public and private sector organisations, it is possible to add more names to the relevant documents before 6.00 pm today.

SriLankan Airlines has decided to commence passenger flights to London, Tokyo, Melbourne and Hong Kong from today, due to the resumption of economic activity following the spread of coronavirus worldwide.

In a statement, SriLankan Airlines said it was reopening the facility for passengers eligible for travel subject to the travel health protocols.

SriLankan Airlines said in a statement that travellers stranded overseas have been permitted to return to the country in accordance with the validity of the documentation and subject to the quarantine period.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.