Disinfection in conjunction with the Hiru Sahana Yaathra operation, today as well

The Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra initiative is being carried out on behalf of our people who are in need of assistance due to severe hardships they face with the spread of the Coronavirus, and it is being successfully implemented in villages and towns. In conjunction with this process disinfecting public places, distributing protective clothing and equipment as well as other programmes are being carried out today too.

The public disinfection programme being carried out together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross by the Hiru Media Network is also done parallel to the Hiru Sahana Yaathra operation.

The places that will be subject to disinfection today include the DIG’s office in Colombo and the Pali and Buddhist University located on Bauddhaloka Mawatha. At the same time, the High Courts Complex in Kandy, in the Kandy District, the Galagedera Courts Complex and the Divisional Secretariat office will be subject to disinfection today, as well.

In addition, a number of public places in the Mullaitivu District are also being disinfected by the Hiru Media Network together with the Sri Lanka Red Cross.