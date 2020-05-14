සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Worldwide coronavirus deaths near 300,000 – Third highest tally for covid-19 infected persons in the world from Russia

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 10:20

Worldwide+coronavirus+deaths+near+300%2C000+%E2%80%93+Third+highest+tally+for+covid-19+infected+persons+in+the+world+from+Russia

Wednesday 13 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,342,848. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 292,899. Meanwhile, 1,602,713 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,447,236 active patients around the world while 46,342 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Russia
Russia is now in second place where the number of infected persons being reported is concerned and third in the overall tally. Accordingly, with 10,889 newly infected persons being reported from that country during the past 24-hour period the total number infected with the virus has reached 232, 243. Meanwhile, 107 deaths were also reported during this period and the total number of deaths in Russia is now 2,116 according to foreign media reports.

USA
In the United States of America where 1,485,155 infected persons have been reported, 1,582 deaths were reported during yesterday only.

Spain - 113 year old recovers 
The oldest woman in Spain Maria Branaes has recovered subsequent to being infected with the Coronavirus. She is 113 years old and had contracted the Coronavirus in March and foreign media reports said that she had recovered fully subsequent to self-quarantine of several days.

India 
Meanwhile, during the past 24 hours, 3,524 newly infected persons have been reported in India and the total number of infected persons there is now 74,292. The Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi has introduced an economic package of more than Rs. 260 billion. Addressing the nation yesterday on television, the Prime Minister said that through this fund, which is ten percent of the Indian Gross National Product, relief will be provided to small scale businessmen and farmers. India was in lockdown from 25 March and on several occasions the restrictions were relaxed in a few states.

The Prime Minister in his address to the nation said that he will inform the people about reopening the country in the upcoming days. The number of deaths in India has increased to 2,415 by now.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,408,636      
  • Spain                    269,520
  • Russia                  232,243
  • United Kingdom    226,463
  • Italy                       221,216

 Global death count

Around the world 292,899 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 83,425 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         83,425
  • UK                           32,692
  • Italy                          30,911
  • France                     26,991
  • Spain                       26,920     

           

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 13/05/2020.

Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.