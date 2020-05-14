Minister+Amaraweera+writes+to+the+IGP

The Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has asked the Ministry Secretary to inform the Inspector General of Police to take strict legal action against the assault on an electricity meter reader in Pelmadulla.

He has said that he strongly condemns this assault.

In a statement issued by the Ministry it is mentioned that assaulting a government employee while he is carrying out his duties could be a wrong precedent and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of all such employees while working in the field.