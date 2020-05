The Excise Department has granted permission to reopen only foreign liquor shops today (13) which were closed due to the risk of the Covid-19 virus spreading.

Our Correspondent said that when foreign liquor shops only opened in the town of Hatton, a large crowd gathered to buy liquor and the Hatton Police had to intervene to control them.

Our Correspondent said that only a few consumers are allowed in to a liquor shop at one time and arrangements were made to disinfect these shops as well.