Police vigilant regarding those who violate the curfew

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 13:15

The Police have launched a special operation to find those who misuse institutional identity cards and permission letters which have been allowed as curfew passes.

Police Media Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne said that Officer-In-Charge of Police Stations across the island have been informed of this operation.

During the 24-hour period ending at 6 this morning, 669 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested and the number of vehicles taken into police custody is 325.

From 20 March when the curfew was imposed up to now, 52,712 persons who violated the curfew have been arrested and the number of vehicles taken into custody is 13,869.

The Police Media Spokesman’s office said that cases have been filed against 5,212 persons who were arrested thus.

A group of about 2,000 persons who were stranded in the Gampaha Police Division unable to return to their villages and hometowns with the curfew being imposed, were sent home today.

This was at the Gampaha Municipal Sports Grounds. Subsequent to these being subject to disinfection they were sent home in buses belonging to the Sri Lanka Transport Board. 

