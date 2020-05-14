Heated situation at Beliatta Railway Station – people from many areas stranded today

With the curfew being lifted in all districts except Colombo and Gampaha, although life is returning to normalcy as of now, people allege that there is not enough public transport services for them to maintain their daily activities.

Hiru Correspondents in several areas said that since an adequate number of busses were not available in a several of towns, people had been inconvenienced and were unable to go for work.

Except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha where the curfew is in force, permission was granted for passenger transport according to the number of seats available in both SLTB and private buses and trains.

Here, priority is given to those reporting for work in both the state and private sectors, the Ministry of Transport Services Management, announced yesterday.

Anyhow, with the government granting permission thus, a crowd had arrived in towns and at railway stations with the objective of obtaining transport facilities to go to their work places and to engage in their daily activities.

Although private buses were running in many areas, information was reported from many areas that permission had not been granted for operating private buses.

The Sri Lanka Transport Board said that an adequate number of buses had been deployed across the island today as well.

The Railway Department also said that adequate office train services were in operation today for employees going to work.

Anyhow, it had been decided previously to grant permission to only designated employees from each institution to travel on trains.

However, a heated situation arose this morning at the Beliatta Railway Station when a crowd of more than those who had been granted permission arrived there and attempted to travel in the Sagarika train due to leave for Colombo at 5.10 am today.

Our Hiru Correspondent said that a heated argument took place between authorities and commuters.

The Minister of Power and Energy Mahinda Amaraweera has asked the Ministry Secretary to inform the Inspector General of Police to take strict legal action against the assault on an electricity meter reader in Pelmadulla.

He has said that he strongly condemns this assault.

In a statement issued by the Ministry it is mentioned that assaulting a government employee while he is carrying out his duties could be a wrong precedent and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure the protection of all such employees while working in the field.