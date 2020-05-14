Election+Commission+in+discussion+with+parties+contesting+alone+for+the+General+Election

A discussion is being held at present between the Election Commission and Secretaries of political parties contesting the Parliamentary Election on their own.

Our Hiru Correspondent at the Commission said this discussion commenced at about 11.30am. At the same time, the Election Commission will engage in a discussion with heads of the health sector at 3.00 pm today.

On this occasion, attention will be focused on health protection methods which should be followed when holding an election in the future within the current conditions and the prevailing situation.