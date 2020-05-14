සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

One day service to issue National Identity Cards to be suspended further – a special procedure to issue NICs to essential individuals

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 16:23

The Persons Registration Department said that the one day service to issue National Identity Cards will be suspended further.

This service was suspended temporarily on 16 March due to the spread of the new Coronavirus.

Since the situation has not returned to normal completely, and large crowds gather for it, it was decided to suspend further the one day service in issuing NICs.

Anyhow, a special procedure is in operation even now through Divisional Secretariat offices, for providing NICs in an expedited manner to those who essentially require them such as examinations, interviews, obtaining driving licenses, obtaining passports and other such important requirements.

Accordingly, requirements should be confirmed through Grama Niladhari officers and should be sent to the applications sector of the Divisional Secretariat Division.

These applications are entered into the data system of the Persons Registration Department, by officials at the Secretariat and it has been planned to expedite the issue of these ID cards and to send them to the applicants via Registered Post.

At the same time all applicants who had prepared their applications for obtaining the ID cards under the one day service prior to 16 March should not retain them but send them to the Identity Cards Section of the Divisional Secretariat office, the Persons Registration Department said.
