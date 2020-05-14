Another 369 persons who violated the curfew, arrested

During the period from 6 this morning to 12 noon today, the Police Media Division said that 369 persons were arrested.
From 20 March when the curfew was first imposed, 14,088 vehicles have been taken into the custody of the Police.
Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 16:23
Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More
The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More
Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number... Read More