Former MP Rajitha Senaratne arrested (Video)

Police Media Spokesman SP Jaliya Senaratne says that former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne was arrested after he surrendered to the CID. He further stated that the arrested parliamentarian is to be produced before courts.

Earlier during the day, following a Court Order, the CID searched for former MP Rajitha Senarathna at his Battaramulla house today. This was after Colombo Chief Magistrate, Lanka Jayarathna ordered the CID to produce Rajitha Senarathna before the court.

The order was issued after Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakarathna overruled the Magistrate Court order that had granted bail for Rajitha Senarathna. Later, the Colombo High Court ordered the Colombo Chief Magistrate to take necessary actions against Rajitha Senarathna.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the CID to produce the suspect before the court. Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne surrendered subsequent to this order.