Long+queues+near+re-opened+liquor+shops

Long queues were seen in front of liquor shops after permission was given to open them under certain restrictions today.

The liquor shops throughout the country were closed after the curfew was imposed throughout the country in order to control the spread of coronavirus.

Thereafter, the Excise Department gave permission to re-open the liquor shops today after the curfew was lifted, except the Colombo and the Gampaha districts.

However, supermarkets in the Colombo and the Gampaha districts have also been allowed to sell liquor despite the indefinite curfew in the two districts.