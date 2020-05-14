Commuters complain that public transport services were not properly provided (Video)

Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), private buses and trains have commenced taking passenger based on the number of seats available in districts where curfew has been relaxed.

However, our correspondent stated that buses were overcrowded in some areas.

Transport is being provided in Colombo and Gampaha districts adhering to health recommendations.

Temperature of the passengers who arrived for public and private sector employment in Colombo city, were checked at the Fort and Maradana railway stations today.

However, commuters still complained that the public transport services were not properly provided.

Meanwhile, President of the National Three-Wheeler Association of All Island Self-Employed Professionals, Sunil Jayawardena, speaking at a press conference in Colombo, said that they are faced with a problem since more people are coming to the roads to hire their personal three wheelers apart from the existing three-wheelers.