සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Summanthiran makes an allegation (Video)

Wednesday, 13 May 2020 - 22:49

Summanthiran+makes+an+allegation+%28Video%29

An EPDP member of his own party had spoken to the Prime Minister about the discussion that was scheduled to be held yesterday.

TNA Media Spokesperson M. A. Sumanthiran says that he has been informed that a member of his party had divulged matters that they were going to bring up with the Prime Minster, during their meeting yesterday, to the EPDP. He further states that their appointment has been purposely delayed their appointment.

During a press conference held today, he said that EPDP had tried to take political mileage on the release of Tamil prisoners.

The Prime Minister had given the TNA Media Spokesperson M. A. Sumanthiran an appointment in the evening to discuss about the release of political prisoners.

However, Sumanthiran alleges that the EPDP had met the Prime Minister before and had discussed about the political prisoners.

Meanwhile, a replica of former Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran adorned with a shoe necklace was displayed in the Nallur area in Jaffna, to oppose his statement.

This was in the context of a statement he made recently condemning the LTTE's conduct in an online program.

Meanwhile, the Karuna Amman alias Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan opposed former Parliamentarian M.A. Sumanthiran at a press conference held in Kalmunai.



Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.