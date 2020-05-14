Inquiry into the illegal distribution of lands belonging to the Muhudu Maha Viharaya - (Video)

Minister S M Chandrasena advised the officials that an inquiry should be initiated against those who have illegally distributed lands of the ‘Muhudu Maha Viharaya’ which belong to the Department of Archeology.

This was at a meeting with state officials today following the revelation by Hiru CIA regarding the illegal land grabbing of the ‘Muhudu Maha Viharaya’ land.

Hiru CIA has been investigating the illegal acquisition of the ‘Muhudu Maha Viharaya’ land, in Pottuvil in the Eastern Province. CIA continued to raise awareness on these matters to authorities.

Minister SM Chandrasena had summoned a team of government officials such as the Department of Archeology and the Coast Conservation Department to the Ministry of Environment for a special discussion in this regard.