Former MP Rajitha Senaratne remanded until May 27 - (Video)

Former MP Rajitha Senaratne who was arrested by the CID has been remanded until May 27, after he was produced before Colombo Magistrate's Courts, today.



Earlier during the day, Colombo Chief Magistrate, Lanka Jayarathna ordered the CID to produce Rajitha Senarathna before the court.

The order was issued after Colombo High Court Judge Manjula Thilakarathna overruled the Magistrate Court order granting bail for Rajitha Senarathna. Later, the Colombo High Court ordered the Colombo Chief Magistrate to take necessary actions against Rajitha Senarathna.

Accordingly, the Colombo Chief Magistrate ordered the CID to produce the suspect before the court. Former Parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne surrendered subsequent to this order. He was arrested after he surrendered to the CID today.



