Rajitha who was remanded until 27 May, taken for quarantine (Video)

Former parliamentarian Rajitha Senaratne who was ordered to be remanded until the 27th was taken to away from the Colombo Chief Magistrate's Court a short while ago.

Commissioner General of Prisons Bandula Jayasinghe stated that all suspects who were remanded were taken to the Center for quarantine purposes due to the covid 19 epidemic.

They will be sent to the remand prison after a medical examination.