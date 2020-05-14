සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Weather forecast 14 May - Thundershowers in several places today

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 6:55

Weather+forecast+14+May+-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today
Department of Meteorology states that the showery condition over the island particularly in the southwestern part is likely to enhance to some extent during next few days. Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern and Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Uva, Eastern and North-central provinces in the evening or night.

Heavy falls about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Southern, Central, Sabaragamuwa and Uva provinces and in Kaluthara and Ampara districts.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.

WEATHER FORECAST FOR SEA AREAS AROUND THE ISLAND 
A low pressure area has formed over south west Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. Fishing and naval community operating in the deep sea areas are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard.

Condition of Rain:
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas around the island. Heavy showers can be expected at some places in the sea areas extending from Galle to Batticaloa via Hambanthota.

Winds:
Winds will be Westerly in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Potuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota and winds will be Northwesterly in the other sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (20-30) kmph. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times in the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara.

State of Sea:
The sea areas around the island can be moderately rough and the deep sea area extending from Galle to Hambantota via Matara will be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and rough seas can be expected during thundershowers. Navel and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regards.
Department of Meteorology
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.