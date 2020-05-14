Thursday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,427,543.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 298,059.
Meanwhile, 1,657,735 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,471,749 active patients around the world while 45,920 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,430,348
- Spain 271,095
- Russia 242,271
- United Kingdom 229,705
- Italy 222,104
Global death count
Around the world 298,059 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 85,197 deaths.
Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths
- USA 85,197
- UK 33,186
- Italy 31,106
- Spain 27,104
- France 27,074
Data source - compiled from worldometers 6.00 am 14/05/2020.