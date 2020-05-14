Steps+to+re-export+waste+imported+from+England+

The Central Environmental Authority has arranged to re-export the stock of waste containers, harmful to the environment brought to this country from England, illegally.

These waste containers which were brought to Sri Lanka in the year 2017 have been stored at the Sri Lanka Port premises and land belonging to a private organization in the Katunayake Export Processing Zone, at present.

According to the petition submitted by the Center for Environmental Justice the Appeal Court ordered recently to re-export this stock of waste. As a result the Central Environmental Authority is making arrangements to do so.