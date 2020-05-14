Presidential+Commission+inquiring+into+Easter+Sunday+attacks+of+last+year+meets

The Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandhu Tennakone and DIG in charge of the South of the Western province S. W. Wickremasinghe has been summoned today to give evidence at the Presidential Commission inquiring into the terrorist attacks on Easter Sunday last year.



The Commission met at about 9.30 this morning and the DIG in charge of the Western Province South S. W. Wickremasinghe was summoned first to give evidence.



Senior DIG Deshabandhu Tennakone in charge of the Western Province, has been summoned to the Commission to give evidence this evening.



Taking into consideration the country was facing due to the Coronavirus epidemic, obtaining evidence was temporarily halted and affairs of the Commission commence only from yesterday. The Presidential Commission has recorded evidence from a number of different factions on previous occasions in connection with the Easter Sunday terror attacks.