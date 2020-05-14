සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Control of the Coronavirus at a stable level

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 14:54

Control+of+the+Coronavirus+at+a+stable+level
The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic within the country as arrived at a stable level.

Its Director Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that maintaining this position in the future is a responsibility of the people.

He said that health advice should be followed further in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that all 26 persons infected with the Coronavirus identified yesterday in this country were members of the Navy.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News team he said that all of them had been deployed at the Welisara Navy Camp.

With the patients identified yesterday, the total number of Coronavirus infected persons in the country have increased to 915 as of now. The Epidemiology Unit said that 524 among them are under medical supervision.

A special flight of Sri Lankan Airlines left the Katunayake Airport this morning to repatriate 288 Sri Lankans who were stranded in the Maldives Islands unable to return to Sri Lanka as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Flight UL 101 left for Male at 7.30am our Hiru Correspondent said.

Meanwhile, with permission being granted yesterday by the government for the opening of liquor shops, except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha, it is reported that there were queues at liquor sales outlets.

The Police said that at the same time, information regarding various clashes and accidents have been reported from throughout the island subsequent to consuming liquor. In a clash that took place between two groups who were intoxicated due to liquor at Hatton, 16 persons sustained injuries and were admitted to the Dikoya Base Hospital.

Similarly during another clash that took place at a party in Maskeliya, three persons who were injured were admitted to the Maskeliya Regional Hospital, the Police said.

Two persons who were transporting 50 bottles of liquor without a license from Maskeliya in a bus, were taken into custody yesterday by the Maskeliya Police and steps were taken to release them on bail.

At the same time the Police took into custody yesterday an individual transporting 18 bottles of liquor in a three-wheeler from the town of Bagawanthalawa, without a license.

An individual who had gone for a sea bath after consuming liquor had drowned in Habaraduwa, yesterday.

He was a 37 year old, resident at Moderagoda – Koggala.

When the Hiru News Division made an inquiry from the Police Media Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne regarding this situation, he said that if individuals fail to maintain social distancing at liquor sales outlets, the police will have to intervene.

He also said that legal action will be taken against those individuals who get involved in clashes.
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.