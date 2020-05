A special Sri Lankan Airlines repatriation flight UL 102 arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport from Male in Maldives, at about 12.25 pm, bringing back 288 Sri Lankans who were stranded there due to the Covid-19 virus, our reporter said.

Apart from the Sri Lankans there were 16 Japanese nationals on board as well. They are scheduled to be sent to Narita in Japan this evening.