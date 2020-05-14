A+telephone+conversation+between+the+Chinese+President+and+President+Gotabhaya

A telephone conversation has taken place between Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa.

The Xinhua News Service reported that this dialogue took place last night.

The Chinese President had said that he will assist Sri Lanka in the process to prevent and control the Covid-19 virus.

The news service further said that the Chinese President had appreciated the cooperation Sri Lanka provided to China on behalf of the programme they are carrying out to control the Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa launched a new programme at the Ministry of Defence named ‘Itukama’ to collect money for the Covid-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund in order to provide assistance for activities targeting the expansion of Social Welfare programmes to minimize the spread of the Covid-19 virus.