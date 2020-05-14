සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

It is revealed that the Coronavirus has not spread in society as yet

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 17:15

It+is+revealed+that+the+Coronavirus+has+not+spread+in+society+as+yet
Health authorities and the Epidemiology Unit have revealed at the Covid-19 Special Action Performance Review Committee meeting that the Coronavirus has not yet spread in society.

This Committee met for the seventh time this morning at the Ministry of Health under the patronage of Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

Minister Wanniarachchi said that the reason for this situation is the success of actions taken by the Ministry of Health from the very beginning according to health protection scientific methods based on advice given by the President and the Prime Minister.

With the country being opened gradually, the Minister of Health said that the attention of Public Health Inspectors at regional level should focus on whether the people are complying with the rules and regulations imposed to control the spread of the Coronavirus or not.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi also emphasized that the Police Department has been instructed to take strict legal action against individuals who violate this health advice.

The Minister requested people to act in compliance with health protection advice to control the Covid-19 virus in the future as well.

Meanwhile, since there is a possibility of Dengue mosquitoes breeding and spreading with the start of the rains, the Minister of Health requested to pay attention to this and instructed officials of the National Dengue Control Unit to put in place a programme to control the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

In the meantime, it was revealed during a discussion held yesterday that on the second phase of providing relief, that there is a progress of 70 percent given, throughout the island regarding paying allowances for elders, disabled and kidney patients.

The Minister of Health instructed Samurdhi Officers to prepare to start payment in the second phase of relief allowances being provided by the Department of Samurdhi from 18.

Minister Pavithra Wanniarachchi warned them that they should be responsible enough not to allow the oversights that took place within the first phase to occur in the second phase as well.
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 23:08

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection. The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information... Read More

Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 22:42

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea. With the termination of the... Read More

Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000
Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 21:44

Global death count The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220.  USA has reported the highest number... Read More



Trending News

Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
14 May 2020
Curfew in Colombo and Gampaha districts will continue until further notice (Video)
Relief for electricity consumers
14 May 2020
Relief for electricity consumers
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
14 May 2020
Coronavirus may never go away, World Health Organization warns
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
14 May 2020
The duration of permanent passenger transport service permits in the Western Province, extended
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915
14 May 2020
Twenty-Two (22) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 915

International News

American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
12 May 2020
Elections will not be postponed because of Covid-19 - New Zealand
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
11 May 2020
Indian Railways, the world's largest rail transport system, will commence limited operations tomorrow
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.