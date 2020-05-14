Step out from your traditional mindset - the front liners have saved the country from coronavirus, it is up to the bankers to revive the economy with the same vigor

President Mahinda Rajapaksa has called on the banking industry to step out of its traditional thinking and work patterns to participate in the rebuilding of the economy that was devastated by the COVID-19 epidemic.



The President made this observation at a meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat today (14) to discuss the banking sector and the problems that have arisen in the banking sector.



Central Bank Governor Prof. W.D. Lakshman Dissanayake, Presidents and CEOs of state and private sector banks were also present.



The President said that the government was able to keep the coronavirus under our control but will now the main challenge at present is to revive and rebuild the economy.



He pointed out that there is a huge loss of income and jobs from the garment industry as well as the tourism industry.



The old import system is no longer viable and the banking industry can actively contribute since we must move towards a manufacturing economy, the President said.



He said that all stakeholders in the administration, including the health sector, have worked hard to with great commitment to overcome the coronavirus problem and he expects the same contribution from the banking sector.



President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa urged the banking community to provide loans under simpler conditions as the current priority is to strengthen the manufacturing economy.



He also said that they should constantly monitor how the beneficiaries are utilizing the loan after it is given.



The President pointed out that most of the people who have defaulted on loans from banks in the past were the rich and bot the poor.