No problem in supplying goods - SL supermarkets - (video)

Representatives at the supermarket chains say that there is no problem in supplying goods if there is a second wave of coronavirus.



They made this statement while participating in the 'Rata sha Heta' program on Hiru TV under the theme on 'reopening supermarkets'



Nilanthi Herath, Chief Executive Officer of LAUGHS, Nilush Cooray, Head of Operations of Keells Supermarkets, Shalani Nawaratne, Head of Sales and Business Development at Arpico and Indika Perera, Chief Operating Officer of Cargills participated at the discussion.