Easter Sunday inquiry update - commission resumes hearing : I got to know about the attack from TV - DIG (Video)

NIS, CID, Defense Ministry and Police are responsible - DIG

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon states that the National Intelligence Service, the Criminal Investigations Department, the Defense Ministry and the Police Department are directly responsible for not preventing the attack on Easter Sunday.

He made this statement while presenting evidence before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks.

Commission commences after two months

The work of the Presidential Commission of Inquiry appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks began yesterday after two months. The open hearings of the commission began today with adherence to proper health procedures including the one-meter distancing rule.

The first to give evidence - DIG Wasantha

The first to give evidence today, before the Presidential Commission of Inquiry, was DIG Wasantha Wickremasinghe, who is in charge of the Western – South division. He had also served as the DIG in charge of the Western-North between April 19 and 21 last year.

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon, who was in charge of the division, was on leave during the period.



When did you first receive the document detailing the Easter Sunday attack?

The Commission inquired from Wasantha Wickremasinghe as to when he first received the document detailing the Easter Sunday attack. He stated that a document containing the information was received through VPN technology on 09.04.2019. He further stated that the document contained details of a suicide attack attempt on several Catholic churches in the island and the Indian High Commission.

The DIG said that the document contained the names, identification numbers and photographs of Saharan Hashim and Mohammed Rilwan. Accordingly, he informed the Commission that he had written to the two SSPs in the Western -South division in writing and orally and had given them a 16-order document on how to act.

The Commission questioned him as to whether orders were issued to the Western – North division. He said Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon was in charge of the area at the time.



How was leave approved for senior DIG

The Commission also questioned how Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon's leave was approved despite the Police Department having received a document regarding such an imminent attack. In response, Wasantha Wickremasinghe said the IGP approves the leave.

During interrogation by the commission, the DIG said that Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon had ordered two SPs in the North Division to act on the letter. However, he also told the Commission that Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon's action was inadequate when compared to the orders he had given to his officers.



Intelligence verifies information on attack on 7.00 pm on April 20, 2019

He further stated that Senior DIG Nandana Munasinghe called him at around 7.00 pm on April 20, 2019 and stated that the Director of the State Intelligence Service Nilantha Jayawardena had stated that the document received regarding the Saharan attack had been verified.

Speaking further he said that he had immediately called the Superintendents of Police in the Western North Division and asked them to provide armed security to Christian churches.



First came to know the about the attack on TV - DIG

However, DIG Wasantha Wickremasinghe said that on April 21 last year, he saw on TV that the Kochchikade and Katuwapitiya churches had been bombed. The Presidential Commission asked whether the explosion was only known from the TV when there were a number of technological systems for communication within the Police Department.

The DIG stated that he was not informed by any police officer and that he believed that the message could have been missed due to the prevailing situation.



Did DIG Ajith Rohana call you?

The Commission asked whether DIG Ajith Rohana had later called him and said that the SPs had not acted and that no special security had been provided to the churches. He added that he believes the attack was not averted since the police department not taken due action regarding the incident.



Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon - testifies

Subsequently, Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon who was the DIG in charge of the Western North Division during the Easter Sunday attack gave evidence before the commission. Senior State Counsel appearing for the Attorney General's Department asked him why he did not give priority to the letter dated April 9, 2019.

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon said that even though during the war, the intelligence agencies did follow proper procedures regarding this type of information, in this instance the due procedure had not been followed by the intelligence services regarding the letter.



Intelligence devalues the letter

Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon told the commission that there was an issue regarding the information in the letter given by the intelligence agencies and there was no specific date, time or venue mentioned.

According to him, the intelligence agencies had reduced the value and effectiveness of the letter.

He further stated that since the letter had stated not to cause any public disturbance, there was a problem even on informing this matter directly to the priests of the churches. Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon told the commission that on previous occasions when such information was received, the IGP and the Defense Secretaries had issued directives on what action should be taken, but there was no order when this happened.

Senior DIG stated that also through this inaction the power of the intelligence information had been reduced.



Who is at fault ?

The Commission then inquired his as to who is at fault.

In response, Senior DIG Deshabandu Tennakoon stated that the National Intelligence Service, Criminal Investigation Department and the Ministry of Defense have clearly made mistake of not acting when all the information had been provided by the Indian Intelligence Service on January 23, 2019.

Senior DIG Tennakoon stated that the police department he represents and all officers from top to bottom are directly responsible for the incident.