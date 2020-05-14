Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000

Global death count
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 85,463 deaths.
Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths
- USA 85,463
- UK 33,614
- Italy 31,368
- Spain 27,321
- France 27,074
Infected people around the world
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,478,565. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 298,059. Meanwhile, 1,682,872 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,495,473 active patients around the world while 45,890 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
- USA 1,436,516
- Spain 272,646
- Russia 252,245
- United Kingdom 233,151
- Italy 223,096
Data source - compiled from worldometers 9.30 pm 14/05/2020.