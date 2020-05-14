Nine (09) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 925

Nine (09) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.

The country total has increased to 925 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-14| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 925

Recovered and discharged – 445

Active cases – 471

New Cases for the day - 10

Observation in Hospitals – 108

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 39,629

Date New patients

since 20/4 PCR tests

conducted 14-May 10* Tbc* 13-May 26* 889 12-May 20 1,078 11-May 06 1,057 10-May 16 1,282 09-May 12 1,424 08-May 11 1,821 07-May 27 1,553 06-May 29 1,147 05-May 17 1,491 04-May 33 986 03-May 13 1,636 02-May 15 1,681 01-May 27 1,107 30-Apr 14 1,397 29-Apr 30 1,545 28-Apr 31 1,139 27-Apr 65 1,869 26-Apr 63 1,075 25-Apr 40 816 24-Apr 52 876 23-Apr 38 1,141 22-Apr 20 774 21-Apr 06 650 20-Apr 33 642

* on going data to be updated