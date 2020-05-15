No official vehicles imported for ministers - Minister Ramesh Pathirana (Video)

Minister Ramesh Pathirana also responded to the allegation leveled by the opposition recently that 3000 vehicles had been imported for government ministers.
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 7:44
President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the higher education system should be structured to make it easier for graduates who enter the society to find... Read More
Opposition politicians and several other parties expressed their views regarding the remand of former MP Rajitha Senaratne. Read More
Several lecturers attached to the University of Moratuwa have carried out a research to determine the possible causes and prevention of covid 19 virus... Read More