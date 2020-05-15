State+of+emergency+lifted+in+most+of+Japan

Japan has lifted a state of emergency imposed due to the coronavirus in 39 out of 47 prefectures, after a sharp fall in new infections.



The order still applies in Tokyo, Osaka and on the northern island of Hokkaido, where new cases are emerging daily.



Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Japan's rate of infection had reduced to one seventh of the country's peak.



He urged the public to be vigilant, wear masks, and keep following distancing guidance.