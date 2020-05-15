India+announces+free+food+for+fleeing+migrants

India will provide free food to migrants for two months as part of a 266 billon dollars economic plan to combat the effect of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said grain supplies worth 463 million dollars would benefit 80 million migrants.
Tens of thousands of migrants have been fleeing cities on foot, trying to return to their villages.
