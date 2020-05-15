Irrational rules and regulations should not be made a hindrance in pursuit of huge economic goals - President

President Gotabhaya Rajapakse states that the policies that are in place in the country to achieve the massive economic goals of the government should not be interrupted by illogical rules and regulations.



The President made this observation at a special meeting held at the Presidential Secretariat with the Secretaries of the Ministries and Heads of the Estates of the Plantation and Industry Division.



The discussion was called to resolve longstanding issues pertaining to the plantation and industry sectors.



Addressing a lengthy discussion between the State Timber Corporation and State Plantation Company, President Rajapaksa stressed that the problems faced by state and affiliated institutions should be resolved without going to courts over them.



The President pointed out that the import of Ethanol has caused great harm to the economy of the country and that steps have been taken to stop it.



It was also revealed at this meeting that state institutions have to go to court for failing to properly discuss issues between the affiliated institutions .



It was revealed that the Land Reform Commission has filed over 800 cases, of which 300 are with plantation companies.





