New+software+to+reduce+congestion+in+government+institutions

New software has been created to reduce the congestion in government institutions among people arriving to obtain services when the country is being reopened.



It is said that Governor of the Western Province Roshan Goonatilleke has provided total sponsorship to this software created by a group including medical student Dilshan Abeywardena studying in the final year at the Colombo University whereby a specified date and time can be obtained to avail oneself of services.



Medical Student Dilshan Abeywardena said that this facility can be set up through the websites of government institutions in the future.



He told the Hiru News Team that this software will provide the opportunity to provide required services to people subsequent to considering the capacity possessed by government institutions.