No+Corona+patients+have+been+reported+from+within+society+up+to+now

At present 925 persons infected with the Coronavirus have been reported from this country and 445 have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The Epidemiology Unit said that 471 patients are receiving treatment further under medical supervision.

Anyhow, Director General of Health Services Consultant Dr. Anil Jasinghe said that there is no report of Coronavirus infected persons from within society.

Meanwhile, under the programme of Sri Lankan Airlines to operate limited number of flights, the second flight carrying 157 passengers left for Japan last night.

Accordingly, flight UL 454 left the Katunayake Airport for the Narita Airport in Japan, our Hiru Correspondent said.

At the same time, Air and Sea mail services to deliver foreign letters and goods by post to selected destinations have also commenced.

The Sri Lanka Postal Department said that the foreign postal service commenced with the objective of providing a solution and relief during a time when it was difficult to send required letters and goods to individuals abroad.