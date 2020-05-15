Government is prepared to provide health protection facilities required for children to start schooling (video)

Minister of Education Dallas Alahapperuma said that the government will provide health protection facilities required for getting children back to school without being a burden to parents even though economically a difficult situation is being faced.

The Minister further said that even at a moment when not only as a country but globally everyone is facing economic difficulties due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus steps will be taken to reopen schools with the government providing required facilities, confirming complete health protection of school children in this country.

The Minister made these comments at a special meeting held at the Ministry of Education yesterday (14).