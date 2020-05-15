It+has+been+confirmed+once+again+that+the+drug+used+for+Malaria+is+not+a+treatment+for+the+Coronavirus

The drug used for Malaria, which American President Donald Trump reiterated umpteen number of times was a proper treatment for the Coronavirus has been confirmed further not to be successful treatment for the Coronavirus.

A British Medical Science Magazine has published the results of latest research carried out into this

As revealed by it, treating Coronavirus patients with combinations of Hydroxychloroquin and Azithromycin antibiotics which are used in the treatment of Malaria does not bring about successful results.

This combination of drugs has been given to 150 patients and they have been unsuccessful in recovering faster than patients who were not treated with these drugs.

Researchers also pointed out that the side effects of patients who were treated with this Malaria drug are at a high level.