An investigation by the Auditor General’s Department regarding problems of the Rs. 5,000 allowance

The Auditor General’s Department has launched an investigation into problems regarding the Rs. 5,000 allowance being granted to groups who have been deprived of their livelihood under the programme the government is carrying out to control the Coronavirus.



Auditor General W. P. Chulananda Wickremaratne told the Hiru News Division that if any irregularities have occurred when granting this allowance, people can submit complaints in connection with them.



Complaints can be submitted either by accessing the Auditor General Department’s website or through relevant officers at regional and district level.