A+risk+of+Dengue+increasing+further

The Dengue Control Unit said that people living in the Southwest quarter of the island should especially focus attention on the fact that there could be an increase in Dengue patients in the upcoming weeks.

At a time when the Coronavirus has spread it is important to be vigilant about Dengue, the Director of the Dengue Control Unit Dr. Anura Jayasekera said.

If a large number of Dengue patients are reported, he said that it has been planned to allocate a part of the Infectious Diseases Hospital where Corona patients have been admitted on behalf of these patients.

The Meteorology Department said that today more than 100mm of rain could be experienced in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central Provinces as well as in the districts of Galle and Matara.

In a statement issued the Meteorology Department has said that strong winds as well as severe lightning could occur at times of thundershowers.