The Colombo Stock Exchange ends on a positive note - indices up

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 13:55

The Colombo Stock Exchange closed for trading for the day with the S&P SL 20 Index moving up by 3.3% & the ASPI by 1.4%. The Turnover for the day was Rs 1.2 Bn
President tells University authorities to reform higher education so that the jobs will come in search of graduates
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 23:16

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the higher education system should be structured to make it easier for graduates who enter the society to find... Read More

Opposition views on the remand of former MP Rajitha (Video)
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 21:47

Opposition politicians and several other parties expressed their views regarding the remand of former MP Rajitha Senaratne. Read More

Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 21:53

Several lecturers attached to the University of Moratuwa have carried out a research to determine the possible causes and prevention of covid 19 virus... Read More



