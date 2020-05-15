සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Thirty-Two (32) more recover from covid -19: SL country total for recoveries increases to 477

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 13:55

Thirty-Two+%2832%29+more+recover+from+covid+-19%3A+SL+country+total+for+recoveries+increases+to+477

Thirty-Two (32) more Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered from their infection have been discharged from hospital, according to the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.

Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered in the country has now increased to 477.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-15| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 925
Recovered and discharged – 477
Active cases – 439
New Cases for the day - 0
Observation in Hospitals – 112

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted41,118

 

Date

New patients
since 20/4

PCR tests
conducted

15-May

00*

Tbc*

14-May

10*

1,489

13-May

26

889

12-May

20

1,078

11-May

06

1,057

10-May

16

1,282

09-May

12

1,424

08-May

11

1,821

07-May

27

1,553

06-May

29

1,147

05-May

17

1,491

04-May

33

986

03-May

13

1,636

02-May

15

1,681

01-May

27

1,107

30-Apr

14

1,397

29-Apr

30

1,545

28-Apr

31

1,139

27-Apr

65

1,869

26-Apr

63

1,075

25-Apr

40

816

24-Apr

52

876

23-Apr

38

1,141

22-Apr

20

774

21-Apr

06

650

20-Apr

33

642

* on going data to be updated

President tells University authorities to reform higher education so that the jobs will come in search of graduates
President tells University authorities to reform higher education so that the jobs will come in search of graduates
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 23:16

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa says that the higher education system should be structured to make it easier for graduates who enter the society to find... Read More

Opposition views on the remand of former MP Rajitha (Video)
Opposition views on the remand of former MP Rajitha (Video)
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 21:47

Opposition politicians and several other parties expressed their views regarding the remand of former MP Rajitha Senaratne. Read More

Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)
Friday, 15 May 2020 - 21:53

Several lecturers attached to the University of Moratuwa have carried out a research to determine the possible causes and prevention of covid 19 virus... Read More



Trending News

An investigation by the Auditor General’s Department regarding problems of the Rs. 5,000 allowance
15 May 2020
An investigation by the Auditor General’s Department regarding problems of the Rs. 5,000 allowance
Wedding ceremonies get the green light - DG health services
15 May 2020
Wedding ceremonies get the green light - DG health services
Corona in the world’s largest refugee camp
15 May 2020
Corona in the world’s largest refugee camp
No isolated areas due to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka - Bandaranayake Mw, & Suduwella reopened
15 May 2020
No isolated areas due to Covid-19 in Sri Lanka - Bandaranayake Mw, & Suduwella reopened
Friday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report - deaths exceed 300,000, infected cases exceed 4.5 million
15 May 2020
Friday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report - deaths exceed 300,000, infected cases exceed 4.5 million

International News

India announces free food for fleeing migrants
15 May 2020
India announces free food for fleeing migrants
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
15 May 2020
State of emergency lifted in most of Japan
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
14 May 2020
American pharmaceutical company in an agreement with India and Pakistan to expand the supply of Remdesivir
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
12 May 2020
United Nations Security Council to hold a discussion regarding the conflict in Myanmar's Rakhine State
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.