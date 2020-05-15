All+fishing+vessels+suspended+from+going+to+sea+until+further+notice

The Fisheries Department states that all fishing vessels including multi-day fishing vessels have been suspended from going to sea until further notice, due to inclement weather.



The sea areas around the island can be fairly rough and the sea area extending from Colombo to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota will be rough to very rough at times. Temporarily strong gusty winds (up to 70-80 kmph) and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.



The low pressure area is still persist over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. It is likely to intensify further and move north-westwards. Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this

