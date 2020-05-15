Rathupaswala+case+to+be+take+up+on+July+17

The case filed in the Gampaha High Court in connection with the Rathupaswala shooting incident will be taken up for hearing again on July 17.



This was when the case was taken up before a panel of judges comprising Menaka Wijesundara, Nimal Ranaweera and Nishantha Hapuarachchi.



An Army Brigadier and three other Army members have been indicted by the Attorney General in Gampaha High Court on 75 counts.



Our regional correspondent stated that the four accused appeared before the High Court today.