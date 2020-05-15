In the past 24 hours, Russia has reported 10,598 new infections

In the past 24 hours, Russia has identified 10,598 new infections, the highest number of coronavirus infections reproted for the day in the world.
The total number of infected people in the country has risen to 262,843.
In the past 24 hours, the death toll from Russia has reached 113, and the total death toll has increased to 2418.
