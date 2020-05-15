Wild+elephant+electrocuted+in+Nawagattegama

Body of a wild elephant has been found in Kuruketiyawa area in Nawagattegama



According to our correspondent the elephant is about 25 years old and 10 feet tall.



The post mortem of the elephant was carried out this afternoon and it was revealed that the death was caused by electrocution.



It is said that this elephant had been electrocuted a few days ago.



It is suspected that the elephant may have been electrocuted by a power fence or another power supply built to protect the crops from the wild elephants.



Wildlife officials and police are investigating the incident.