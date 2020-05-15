සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Warning for Heavy rain, Strong winds and Rough seas

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 17:26

Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre satets that over 200mm rain expected in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central & Southern Provinces during next 36 hours

The low pressure area is still persist over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. It is likely to intensify further and move north-westwards. Due to the influence of the system the showery condition over the island particularly in the south-western part is likely to enhance during next few days from today. Very heavy showers above 150mm are likely at some places. Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island. 

Tonight:
Very heavy showers exceeding 200mm can be expected at some places over Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere especially in Eastern and North-central provinces with isolated heavy falls about 100mm.

Tomorrow:
Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces with isolated heavy showers exceeding 100mm. 

Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.

General public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages causedby lightning activity during thundershowers.

Weather Forecast for Main Cities tomorrow (16 May)

Anuradhapura - Showers or thundershowers
Batticaloa - Showers or thundershowers are likely after 2.00pm
Colombo - Showers or thundershowers
Galle - Showers or thundershowers
Jaffna - Several spells of showers
Kandy -  Showers or thundershowers
Nuwara Eliya - Showers or thundershowers
Ratnapura - Showers or thundershowers
Trincomalee - Showers or thundershowers after 2.00pm
Mannar  - Showers or thundershowers

Action suggested for the Sea areas by the department:
  • Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep sea areas around the Island until further notice.
  • Those who are out at Sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts or move to safer areas immediately.
  • Requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.
Action suggested for the Land areas by the department:
  • People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) are requested to be vigilant.
  • Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology. 
  • For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.


